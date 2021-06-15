‘I'm Truly Sorry’: Lin-Manuel Miranda Apologizes for ‘In The Heights’ Casting
TAKING NOTES
A day after In The Heights director Jon M. Chu acknowledged that the controversy around the film’s lack of dark-skinned Afro-Latinos was a “fair conversation to have,” Lin-Manuel Miranda has come out with an apology. Miranda, who created the original Broadway musical before launching Hamilton, apologized for the lack of Afro-Latinos in the film, which centers on the Washington Heights neighborhood in New York. “In trying to paint a mosaic of this community, we fell short,” he wrote. “I’m truly sorry.” In The Heights, which came out last week, included one Afro-Latina and one Black man in the film’s lead roles, with the rest filled by Hispanic and Latino actors. In his statement, Miranda said he’d work to do better at amplifying those voices in future roles. “I’m learning from the feedback, I thank you for raising it, and I’m listening.”