Lin-Manuel Miranda Is Not Happy John Bolton Used ‘Hamilton’ Song for Book Title

Read it at Twitter
Hamilton writer Lin-Manuel Miranda slammed former national security adviser John Bolton on Thursday for using the title of a Hamilton song as the name of his scorching memoir. The Room Where it Happened, set to be released on June 23, paints Trump as erratic, self-interested and idiotic, and suggests Trump’s efforts to collude with foreign powers went beyond the Ukraine impeachment saga. In a tweet, Miranda called Bolton out for writing a “cash-in book” instead of testifying before Congress during the impeachment investigation. He linked to the website of an organization advocating for fair elections in Georgia.