Lin-Manuel Miranda Has a New Broadway Musical in the Works: Report
WHAT COMES NEXT?
Lin-Manuel Miranda, the creative mind behind Broadway phenomenon Hamliton, is working on a new musical for the big stage, a source close to his family told the New York Post. The source said the award-winning composer’s next project will be an adaptation of The Warriors, a 1965 novel written by Sol Yurick about a New York City gang turf battle. The novel was later turned into a 1979 movie. While Miranda hasn’t released a new show since Hamilton’s widespread success, he has kept busy with other productions, writing songs for Disney’s Moana, Encanto, and the live-action The Little Mermaid. In 2021, his Tony Award-winning musical In the Heights was transformed into a movie, and he also directed a Netflix adaptation of Tick, Tick... Boom! starring Andrew Garfield. Miranda’s team did not respond to the Post’s multiple requests for comment about his possible new musical.