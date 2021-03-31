Lin Wood Allegedly Punched Exec of Foundation Raising Funds for Kyle Rittenhouse—and Grabbed His Gun
‘ANGRY 68-YEAR-OLD MAN’
Law & Crime’s podcast “Objections” has unveiled tapes that claim pro-Trump lawyer Lin Wood was involved in a never-before-reported gun incident with the executive director of a nonprofit group that raised funds for alleged Kenosha shooter Kyle Rittenhouse. John Hancock, the then-executive director of the #FightBack Foundation, told the podcast they got into an argument in October 2020, over the direction of the nonprofit, during which Hancock accused the lawyer of using the organization for his own political benefit. In response, Wood allegedly pulled a gun out of Hancock’s holster. A tape reportedly reveals Wood saying, “I grabbed your gun away because you were threatening me... You’re in my house. I think the police will believe me.” Wood also allegedly punched Hancock in the face, but neither of the men decided to press charges. Hancock can be heard on the tape telling authorities, “He’s an angry 68-year-old man...He doesn’t have that much of a right hook. So I don’t want to pursue anything on that.”
Rittenhouse’s mom, Wendy, also told the podcast that she believes Wood only advised her on Kyle’s case for personal gain—and she was upset that the attorney wanted Kyle to stay in jail. “He told me that my son would be safe in jail because he thought that on the night of the election—was Nov. 3 or the fourth, I can’t remember what day the election was on—that there was going to be Armageddon going to happen,” Wendy Rittenhouse said.