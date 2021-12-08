Lin Wood Claims Marjorie Taylor Greene Is Under Influence of ‘the Devil’
‘DRAW YOUR OWN CONCLUSIONS’
Pro-Trump lawyer Lin Wood, who’s embroiled in an escalating war of words with Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA), told The Daily Beast that he believes the far-right firebrand is under the “influence of the devil.” Furthermore, Wood told The Daily Beast that he has placed the congresswoman on a lengthy list of Trumpworld influences that his legal team is considering serving with defamation lawsuits. So far, Wood has pledged to sue Fox News stars Tucker Carlson and Dan Bongino, and now he’s added Greene to a growing list of “deep state” right-wing agents working to “destroy” his credibility. “They know what they did, they lied like dogs about me,” Wood said. Greene, Wood alleged, has “falsely defamed” him. However, it remains unclear when Wood intends to file such legal action, and he’s continually dodged the question when asked by The Daily Beast.
At the beginning of November, Wood claimed that Greene owed him money for past legal services. Now he says he believes sinister forces control her after the representative called for him to be jailed over his questionable legal work on the Kyle Rittenhouse case. “I mean, from a biblical perspective, I think she is under the influence of the devil,” Wood told The Daily Beast. “Because people that follow Jesus Christ don’t lie. Marjorie Taylor Greene is a liar. Draw your own conclusions.”
Greene’s congressional office and Fox News didn’t immediately return The Daily Beast’s request for comment.