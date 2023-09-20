MAGA Lawyer Lin Wood Denies Betraying Trump as He’s Listed as a State Witness
TO FLIP OR NOT TO FLIP
MAGA lawyer Lin Wood, who filed lawsuits attempting to overturn the 2020 election in favor of Donald Trump, was listed by Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis’ office as a “witness for the state” in a Wednesday court filing—but he maintains he hasn’t betrayed the former president. A Fulton County grand jury had previously recommended Lin Wood be indicted in the sprawling racketeering case but prosecutors decided not to charge him along with Trump and his 18 co-defendants. Wood rejected the idea that he had made an arrangement with prosecutors, and insisted Wednesday that he was merely subpoenaed last week to testify at a trial next month for two co-defendants. “I continue to be at a loss to understand why I’m dragged into this,” he told The Hill on Wednesday. Since Wood is a witness, he could be cross-examined by a former co-counsel, who is representing former Justice Department official Jeffrey Clark, thus forcing a conflict of interest. Wood retired earlier this summer to avoid facing disbarment over his various election schemes.