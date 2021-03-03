Lin Wood Booted From Lawyers Club After Calling for Pence’s Execution
Pro-Trump attorney Lin Wood has been banished from a private lawyer’s club in Atlanta after calling for former Vice President Mike Pence to face a firing squad. Wood, who was behind several failed courtroom attempts to overturn the presidential election for Trump, lost his membership in the Lawyers Club of Atlanta on Wednesday, according to a ruling from the club that Wood published online. While the club cited several reasons to oust Wood, the group appeared most offended by Wood’s call during the Jan. 6 Capitol riot for Trump supporters to “get the firing squads ready” and make sure “Pence goes first.”
“Mr. Wood’s call for the summary execution of the Vice President is an attack not only on the Vice President performing his Constitutionally required obligation, but also is an attack on the rule of law and the Constitution itself,” the club wrote in its ruling, describing Wood’s execution demand as conduct that would “bring discredit to the Club.”
The Lawyer’s Club also disapproved of Wood’s social media posts accusing Chief Justice John Roberts of somehow being involved in the death of late Justice Antonin Scalia and belonging to a “cabal” premised on the sexual abuse of children. To support his claims against Roberts, Wood provided the club with a video of an “anonymous” whistleblower who appears to be a QAnon promoter who was previously convicted of committing healthcare fraud to illicitly score massive amounts of opioids.
Wood, who has also claimed to be facing possible loss of his Georgia legal bar membership if he doesn’t submit to a mental health evaluation, has vowed to appeal the decision to end his membership in the club. The Lawyers Club, which found no reason to believe Wood’s whistleblower, did not respond to a request for comment.
“Under any reasonable measurement of conduct unbecoming, Mr. Wood has crossed that line by a wide margin,” the club wrote in its decision.