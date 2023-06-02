Lin Wood Hit With Fines for Relentlessly Flaming Ex-Colleagues
NASTY
Pro-Trump attorney Lin Wood was slapped with $5,000 of criminal contempt fines on Thursday for violating an order against insulting his former law partners. “I can’t overlook the protracted and flagrant nature of the violation,” Superior Court Judge Scott McAfee said, with the threat of $15,000 in civil contempt charges if Wood breaks the order in future. Wood—a vociferous proponent of baseless conspiracy theories that the 2020 election was stolen—reportedly spent much of his oral arguments defending his Christian credentials from the “salacious” allegations against him. “I try to live a Christ-like life,” Wood said, adding that his “reward will be in Heaven.” His former partners sued him in 2020 for breach of contract, with Wood attacking his ex-colleagues on social media. A judge imposed the order banning him from “disparaging” the plaintiffs the following year. A lawyer for one of Wood’s ex-partners said Wood has “knowingly” continued to violate the order on Telegram.