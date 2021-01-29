Lin Wood Says He Must Take Mental Exam to Keep Law License
WONDER WHAT PENCE THINKS
Lin Wood, the pro-Trump conspiracy-spouting lawyer, says he must undergo a mental health exam if he wants to keep his law license. “My mind is sound,” Wood wrote in a note to his followers, according to Reuters reporter Jan Wolfe. “I have broken no rules. I asked what I had done wrong, I was only told it was about my social media comments. My speech.” Last month, Wood shocked even his allies by suggesting former Vice President Mike Pence could face a “firing squad” for certifying the election results. Wood has allegedly referred to himself as the son of God and the second coming of Christ, and suggested Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts is a murderous pedophile. Wood said he planned to pray all night to decide whether he should fight the bar’s demand and “these attacks, including those by own family.”