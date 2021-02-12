Lin Wood Says He’ll Represent Sidney Powell in $1.7 Billion Dominion Suit
KRAKEN UP
Trump-allied lawyer and conspiracy theorist Lin Wood says he’s representing Sidney Powell in a $1.7 billion defamation lawsuit filed against her by Dominion Voting Systems. “Get ready to rumble, Dominion,” Wood wrote in a social media post Friday morning. “You made a mistake suing Sidney. You are going to pay a heavy price.” Wood has been forced to undergo a mental health exam in order to keep his law license after he made several bizarre social media posts, including one calling for then-Vice President Mike Pence to be shot. He said Powell called him Thursday night to ask for his help. Powell might need it: When Dominion tried to serve her with court papers, they had to hire a private investigator, pursue her across state lines and, eventually, have a bizarre 15-minute standoff on a driveway.