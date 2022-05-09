Lin Wood Sours Hard on Pal Mike Lindell as Election Audit Falls Apart
NO LOVE LOST
Pro-Trump lawyer Lin Wood has turned on longtime friend and fellow election truther Mike Lindell. “I no longer follow him. I have no use for his products,” Wood told The Daily Beast of the MyPillow CEO on Sunday night. “I don’t like what he is selling.” At issue are state audits of the 2020 presidential election, which are crumbling and sparking a war of words between 2020 election truthers. After one Wood-backed audit venture fell apart, the lawyer has called pillow executive ally David Clements an agent of the so-called “deep state,” poked fun at his necktie selection, and even alleged a “Red Shoe Club” association. (The Daily Beast’s Kelly Weill noted that the “Red Shoe Club” is a “bogus conspiracy theory that claims people who wear red shoes secretly torture children.”) On Sunday, Wood further shared a meme depicting him cutting off the head of Clements. Lindell didn’t return The Daily Beast’s request for comment. Last year, Salon reported on a secret meeting Clements attended where the pillow tycoon’s closed allies met with former President Donald Trump.