Trucker Arrested for Horrific Crash That Killed 7 in Oregon
BEHIND BARS
Police have arrested the man believed to be responsible for a Thursday crash in Oregon that killed 7 people—one of the deadliest crashes in the state’s history. Lincoln Clayton Smith, a 52-year-old California trucker, was arrested Friday on suspicion of driving under the influence, reckless driving, manslaughter and assault, law enforcement said. According to Oregon State Police, Smith’s semi-truck smashed into a van filled with 11 people, killing six on the scene and one more after they were airlifted to the hospital. The remaining four were injured. “Judging by the damage, it looked like the van was sandwiched,” witness Adrian Gonzalez told the Salem Statesman Journal. “It got hit very hard.” Smith has yet to make a court appearance following his arrest.