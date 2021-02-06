Lincoln Project Co-Founder Resigns, Citing ‘Grotesque’ Behavior
‘SICKENING’
Lincoln Project co-founder Jennifer Horn has resigned, citing the “grotesque and inappropriate behavior” of one of her co-founders, John Weaver. “Upon careful consideration, I have terminated my relationship with the Lincoln Project, effective immediately. John Weaver’s grotesque and inappropriate behavior, coupled with his longstanding deceptions concerning that behavior, are sickening,” the former chair of the New Hampshire Republican Party told The New York Times. The Lincoln Project fired back in a statement, “Forty-eight hours ago, when the Lincoln Project was under attack from the Trump organization and their propaganda allies, Jennifer Horn, in written communication, requested from the Lincoln Project an immediate 'signing bonus' payment of $250,000 and $40,000 per month consulting contract... The demands were unanimously rejected by the management committee and board.”
More than 20 men have accused Weaver of sending them unsolicited and graphically sexual messages. Several felt that he was dangling professional prospects in front of them in exchange for sex. One of the men was underage when Weaver began talking to him online, often mentioning his body. Weaver has acknowledged that he sent “inappropriate” messages but said he thought all the interactions were consensual.