Lincoln Project Co-Founder Reed Galen Also Ran Dark Money Group: CNBC
UNDER FIRE
Reed Galen, a co-founder of the Lincoln Project, also ran a dark money group that raised millions, according to CNBC. Galen’s group, Project Yellowstone, was created to educate voters on how to vote by mail in the 2020 election, according to its website. The group, created by prominent former Republican political operatives with the stated goal of defeating President Trump, has been under fire in recent weeks amid reports that its millions in fundraising was funneled to vendors connected to the founders, as well as allegations that the group ignored reports of sexual harassment against a co-founder, John Weaver. (Lincoln Project co-founder Rick Wilson is a Daily Beast columnist and podcast host.) Weaver has since left the group. Galen did not return requests for comment to CNBC.