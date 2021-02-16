Lincoln Project Releases Staff From Confidentiality Clauses Amid Scandal
UNGAGGED
Under mounting pressure, the Lincoln Project announced Monday that it has released “staff and former staff” from confidentiality clauses that have prevented some from discussing sexual-misconduct allegations against co-founder John Weaver and what other members of the group knew about them. But five former employees and associates, writing anonymously, replied that it was unclear if the group’s new statement would also apply to "dozens of contractors, subcontractors, informal advisors, and other associates" and noted that it “seemed intentionally narrowed to only include talking about a ‘workplace environment.’ ” The Lincoln Project also said it has hired the law firm of Paul Hastings to investigate the claims against Weaver—who has been accused by 20 men, including one who was a minor at the time, of sending unsolicited messages to them, offering at times to trade his professional connections for sex. (Lincoln Project co-founder Rick Wilson is a Daily Beast columnist and podcast co-host.)