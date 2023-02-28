Linda Kasabian, Manson Family Member, Dead at 73: TMZ
CAUSE UNKNOWN
Linda Kasabian, a member of Charles Manson’s murderous “Family” cult, has died at the age of 73, according to TMZ. The outlet reports obtaining a death certificate that shows Kasabian passed away at a hospital in Tacoma, Washington, on Jan. 21, but the document does not disclose a cause of death. It allegedly adds that Kasabian was cremated, and that she had changed her last name to “Chiochios” in an apparent bid to hide her true identity. Kasabian acted as the driver and lookout on the nights of the Manson Family’s notorious murders in August 1969, when members of the cult butchered people across Los Angeles—including actress Sharon Tate and her unborn child at the home Tate shared with her director husband, Roman Polanski—but she did not directly harm any of the victims. She was later granted immunity after agreeing to become a key witness for the prosecution in the trials of Manson and his accomplices. Manson died in prison in 2017 at age 83.