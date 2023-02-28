CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    CHEAT SHEET
    TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    1

    Linda Kasabian, Manson Family Member, Dead at 73: TMZ

    CAUSE UNKNOWN

    Dan Ladden-Hall

    News Correspondent

    Charles Manson, the cult leader who sent followers known as the ‘Manson Family’ out to commit gruesome murders, currently being held at California State Prison, Corcoran, California, U.S. is seen in this August 2017 photo released on November 16, 2017.

    California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation via Reuters

    Linda Kasabian, a member of Charles Manson’s murderous “Family” cult, has died at the age of 73, according to TMZ. The outlet reports obtaining a death certificate that shows Kasabian passed away at a hospital in Tacoma, Washington, on Jan. 21, but the document does not disclose a cause of death. It allegedly adds that Kasabian was cremated, and that she had changed her last name to “Chiochios” in an apparent bid to hide her true identity. Kasabian acted as the driver and lookout on the nights of the Manson Family’s notorious murders in August 1969, when members of the cult butchered people across Los Angeles—including actress Sharon Tate and her unborn child at the home Tate shared with her director husband, Roman Polanski—but she did not directly harm any of the victims. She was later granted immunity after agreeing to become a key witness for the prosecution in the trials of Manson and his accomplices. Manson died in prison in 2017 at age 83.

    Read it at TMZ