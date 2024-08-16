Linda McMahon, Former WWE Boss, Leading Donald Trump’s Transition Team
READY TO RUMBLE
Linda McMahon has never been one to shirk a fight. As co-founder of the World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) with husband Vince, she thrived as a CEO in a testosterone-charged industry before being chosen by Donald Trump to serve as head of the Small Business Administration. Now the influential Trump donor has been picked to co-chair Trump’s transition team with Cantor Fitzgerald businessman Howard Lutnick. Trump also gave his two adult sons, Donald Jr. and Eric, roles in his administration, serving as honorary chairs with VP pick JD Vance. Donald Jr. has already made it clear how he plans to utilize his administrative power in a potential Trump White House return. “I want to block the liars,” he said at the GOP national convention. “I want to block the guys that are, you know, pretending they’re with you… I just want to be a block. That’s it.”