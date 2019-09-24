CHEAT SHEET
Wife of ‘Shark Tank’ Star Kevin O’Leary Charged in Fatal Boat Crash
The wife of Shark Tank star Kevin O’Leary was charged in a fatal boat crash that occurred last month on Ontario’s Lake Joseph, CTV News reports. Ontario Provincial Police announced Tuesday that Linda O’Leary was charged with “careless operation of a vessel” after she allegedly piloted a boat on Aug. 24 that slammed into another—resulting in the deaths of 64-year-old Gary Poltash and 48-year-old Susanne Brito. Kevin O’Leary was reportedly on the boat when the late-night crash occurred, and his wife is scheduled to appear in court on Oct. 29. Richard Ruh, a 57-year-old New York resident, was also charged with “failing to exhibit navigation light while underway” in the crash.