Folk Music Star Who Vanished for Eight Months Is Found Alive

Folk singer Linda Perhacs has been found alive after a mysterious eight-month disappearance. The 82-year-old went missing after she left the residential care facility where she had reportedly been living as she dealt with dementia. She had been put under the supervision of a legal guardian, who was the last person to see her. The identity of the guardian is unclear. After friends and colleagues sounded the alarm earlier this week that she’d gone missing, the LAPD Missing Persons Unit told The Daily Mail on Wednesday that Perhacs was “found today.” They noted that they could not share further details but said, “She’s safe.” The news comes after Perhacs’ former manager, Laurel Stearns, told The New York Times that “repeated attempts to communicate with her guardian” had gone unanswered, prompting concern among friends and loved ones. Stearns said they were “seeking confirmation that Linda is safe, well, and receiving appropriate care, while expressing concern over the prolonged absence of communication with a beloved public figure.” The singer is best known for her album Parallelograms, which she recorded in the 1970s while working as a dental hygienist.