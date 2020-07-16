Amish Teen Who Went Missing After Church ‘Suffered Harm’ After Kidnapping: DA
Pennsylvania authorities said on Thursday they believe Linda Stoltzfoos, the Amish teenager who hasn’t been seen since she left church in June, “suffered harm” when she was abducted. Justo Smoker, 34, was charged last week with felony kidnapping and misdemeanor false imprisonment. Stoltzfoos, 18, was last seen around 12:30 p.m. at a farm on Stumptown Road in the heart of Pennsylvania’s bucolic Amish country.
In a Thursday press conference alongside the FBI and state police, Lancaster County District Attorney Heather Adams said there was no reason to believe Stoltzfoos entered Smoker’s car voluntarily and she mostly likely “suffered harm.” The search for her body is ongoing. “This case is a priority,” Adams said, adding that investigators are still tracking Smoker’s movements in the days before and after Stoltzfoos’ disappearance.