Linda Tripp Is on Her Death Bed: Report
Linda Tripp—whose conversations with ex-White House intern Monica Lewinsky led to the impeachment of President Bill Clinton in 1998—is on her death bed, according to the New York Post. Tripp’s daughter reportedly wrote in a Facebook post that her 70-year-old mother was “leaving this earth.” “I don’t know myself if I can survive this heartache. Please pray for a painless process for the strongest woman I will ever know in my entire lifetime,” Allison Tripp Foley wrote on Tuesday evening. Tripp’s son-in-law, Thomas Foley, told the Post that the matter was “a family situation.” In a tweet, Lewinsky said she hoped for Tripp’s recovery “no matter the past.” “I can’t imagine how difficult this is for her family,” she wrote.
After Lewinsky revealed to Tripp that she had a physical relationship with Clinton while she was an intern, Tripp started recording their conversations. She turned over the recordings to independent counsel Kenneth Starr, who was investigating Clinton. Clinton had denied the affair, and the recordings were the foundation for perjury charges against the then-president—who was impeached by the House in 1998.