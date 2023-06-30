Twitter Moves to Rejoin Group Fighting Online Child Sexual Abuse Material
ON SECOND THOUGHT...
Twitter’s new CEO has taken steps to bring the company back into an industry group that combats child sexual abuse material online, according to a report. Linda Yaccarino has already approved for Twitter to pay the $40,000 annual fee to be part of the Tech Coalition after its existing membership lapsed in March, according to The Wall Street Journal. A source said Yaccarino’s desire to rejoin the group is part of her efforts to reassure advertisers who have been worried about brand safety following Elon Musk’s takeover of the site and subsequent changes to content moderation on the platform. In November, Musk replied to an article on Twitter saying that he considered removing child sexual exploitation on the content “Priority #1.”