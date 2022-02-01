2 Arrested After Kids Found in Feces-Caked Nevada Apartment With 34 Dogs
HOUSE OF HORRORS
Two women have been arrested after police found a pair of young children crammed into a tiny apartment with 34 dogs, the Washoe County Sheriff’s Office said Monday. The children, aged 7 and 9, had been in a 900-square-foot basement apartment just outside Reno. They were sharing an air mattress covered in dog feces and had sustained dog bites and scratches, deputies said. “The entire basement floor was covered in clothing, trash and animal feces,” the department said in a statement. Authorities removed 34 dogs from the home, including chihuahuas and pit bull terriers, according to KLAS-TV. The adult suspects, Lindsay Arnold, 29, Christa Garcia, 46, were charged with child abuse and neglect. Another person was found living in a separate bedroom with another dog, the police said, but it’s unclear if they were charged with any crimes.