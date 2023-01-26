Mom Accused of Strangling Her Two Young Kids to Death
‘SENSELESS TRAGEDY’
A Massachusetts mom is facing multiple charges after allegedly strangling her two young kids and attempting to murder her baby, authorities said. Lindsay Clancy, 32, of Plymouth, jumped from a window in her house in an apparent suicide attempt after the killings on Tuesday, Plymouth County District Attorney Timothy Cruz said. Clancy, who worked as a labor and delivery nurse, is now recovering from her injuries in a Boston hospital while in police custody. Her husband called 911 after Clancy jumped, with first responders arriving to find “three children in the home under the age of five unconscious, with obvious signs of severe trauma,” Cruz said. Cora, 5, and Dawson, 3, were rushed to the hospital, where doctors declared them dead. A 7-month-old baby boy was flown to Boston Children’s Hospital where he remained as of Wednesday. Cruz said a medical examiner would issue an official cause of death for Cora and Dawson in coming days but it appears Clancy strangled the children. “This is an unimaginable, senseless tragedy, and it is an ongoing investigation,” Cruz said.