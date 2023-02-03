CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
Read it at Boston Herald
The Massachusetts mom charged with murdering her three children and then jumping out a window was on a “staggering” cocktail of prescription medications for anxiety and depression, her lawyer said Friday. “The medications that were prescribed were over the top, absolutely over the top,” attorney Kevin Reddington told The Boston Globe. He told the Boston Herald that Lindsay Clancy’s family had complained that the meds were turning the nurse into a “zombie.” Among the drugs found in her system were Ambien, Klonopin, Valium, Prozac, Lamictal, Ativan, Remeron, Seroquel, and trazodone. Clancy will be arraigned Tuesday on charges she strangled her kids—ages 5, 3, and 7 months—while her husband was out picking up food.