British Author Found Dead and Buried in Woods Near Her Dominican Republic Home

A British author was found dead and buried in a shallow grave outside her Dominican Republic home days after she was reported missing, according to local media reports.

The body of Lindsay de Feliz, 64, was found Thursday by a canine unit in the woods near her home in Moncion, according to local news outlet, Hoy. Her body, which showed signs of strangulation, had reportedly been buried in a 2-foot-deep hole, wrapped in a yellow sheet and plastic bags used for dog food.

Authorities said Danilo Feliz, her 50-year-old husband, reported the author missing on Tuesday. On Thursday, he was arrested in connection with her death along with his 29-year-old son, Dani Alberto Feliz, and a third man, 37-year-old Anquilino Rosario Sanchez.

“We are in close contact with the police in the Dominican Republic following the death of a British woman in Mao,” a spokesperson for the U.K. Foreign Office told The Independent.

Some of her former classmates and friends offered a reward this week for any information resulting in de Feliz’s discovery, writing on Facebook that she was “in great spirits” before she disappeared.

“She is loved by so many people and is the most generous caring woman I have ever met,” Easton Hector-Brown wrote.

According to her website, de Feliz was born and raised in the U.K., where she earned a degree in French and German at Wolverhampton University, and later an MBA at Bradford University.

“Following a successful career in marketing she decided to leave it all behind and follow her dreams,” her website states. “Arriving in the Dominican Republic as a scuba diving instructor, for a six-month contract, she ended up staying and married a Dominican, becoming a stepmother to three young boys.”

The 64-year-old has written two books about living in the Dominican Republic—What About Your Saucepans? in 2013 and Life After My Saucepans: Lifting the Lid on Living in the Dominican Republic in 2017.

In her first memoir, de Feliz chronicled the first decade of her life in the Dominican Republic, from her decision to abandon her marriage and “successful career” in England to her at times tumultuous life in the Caribbean, where she fought against political corruption alongside her new husband and was once shot at in her home.

In her second book, de Feliz shares more about her life as an expat, and their decision to live “in hiding, away from the beaches and tourist resorts, in the mountainous, remote, sparsely populated north-west of the country.”

“Will Danilo return to politics, will they turn their lives around and will they adapt to their new surroundings?” a description of the book reads.

In addition to her books, de Feliz worked as a translator and marketing consultant. She also maintained a blog chronicling her adventures in the Dominican Republic. Days before she went missing, the author wrote that she and her husband, a newly minted lawyer, went to Puerto Plata for a murder trial, where she was serving as a translator for his client.

Later in the Nov. 29 post, de Feliz said she excused herself from the courthouse to stop by a grocery store to pick up some special items for her birthday, which she feasted on while her husband was traveling for work.

“The next few days he was away, working on more cases so I stuffed my face with baked potatoes, slathered in real butter and horseradish, rare steak and cream pepper sauce, and a pile of mushrooms,” she wrote. “Pure heaven and a total change from mashed plantains and a tin of sardines.”