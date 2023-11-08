Summer House stars Lindsay Hubbard and Carl Radke came face to face for the first time since their breakup in September at last weekend’s BravoCon. At the start of the Summer House panel, they each gave brief statements about their called-off engagement and where they stand with each other now (which is, apparently, very far apart).

It turns out Hubbard was saving the real scoop for her interview on Nick Viall’s podcast The Viall Files, released on Wednesday. In the episode, she discusses the moments leading up to Radke pulling the plug on their engagement; how he allegedly surprised her on camera; and whether one of her castmates caused Radke to have second thoughts about walking down the aisle.

Hubbard had just spoken about her and Radke’s split in an Us Weekly profile ahead of BravoCon. Among other allegations, she claimed that her ex-fiancé “completely blindsided” her by calling producers to film their breakup after shooting for Summer House Season 8 had already wrapped. Radke responded in People that he “didn’t call production to set her up.”

“I don’t decide what is being filmed on Summer House,” he said. “I really don’t. I just respond to what’s being requested.”

On The Viall Files, Hubbard gave her side of the story. She told Viall she was out with her co-star Gabby Prescod two days after filming wrapped when she received a group text message from production, with Radke included, asking to film at their apartment the next day. Hubbard said Radke immediately responded to their request, canceling their couple’s therapy appointment. When Hubbard came home that night, Radke was allegedly “hiding” in their guest bedroom with the door shut.

“So I wake up [the next day] early, and I go into his room at 8 a.m,” she said. “I’m like, ‘Do you know what [they want] to film us about today?’ And he pops off on me. And the things he was saying […] it was just crazy shit.”

One of the things Radke allegedly said was, “If you don’t change, I’m this close to calling off the wedding.” Hubbard added that she felt Radke wanted her to beg him not to break up with her.

According to Hubbard, Radke’s attitude toward her had drastically changed during the last two weeks of filming. In particular, he became irritated with her after she inquired about the direction of his career in order to start planning for their future. Last season of Summer House saw Radke deciding whether he wanted to stop working for his castmate Kyle Cooke’s alcoholic beverage company Loverboy before he officially quit. And in previous seasons, he’s struggled to keep a job.

When Hubbard questioned Radke about the status of his career, he supposedly told her that she needed to be “softer” and “more nurturing” to him.

“Slowly but surely, it turned into, ‘I don’t want the role of my wife to be someone who asks questions and gives advice,’” Hubbard said on the podcast.

Viall also asked Hubbard if she thought any of her castmates influenced Radke’s decision to call off the wedding. During the last season, Cooke had been critical of Hubbard and her influence over Radke. Cooke was recently called out by Below Deck star and friend of the former couple, Captain Lee Rosbach, for his supposed role in Hubbard and Radke’s split.

“There have been points in time over the summer where Kyle could’ve been in Carl’s ear,” Hubbard said. “Kyle’s had it out for me for years. He always assumes the worst in me and always thinks I’m some master manipulator, calculated person. I’m like, ‘No, I’m just smarter and quicker.’”

Overall, Hubbard said she’s in a “good place” following the breakup and that it taught her that she’s “stronger than [she] thinks.” However, those wounds will presumably open up again when Summer House Season 8 premieres next year. Right now, fans are still deciding which side to take.