Read it at TMZ
Lindsay Lohan took to Instagram on Tuesday afternoon to announce she and her husband, Bader Shammas, are expecting a brand new addition to their family. “We are blessed and excited,” the Parent Trap star wrote in her announcement post, which featured an infant onesie that read “coming soon.” The baby will be the first for Lohan, who married Shammas last summer. “We are very excited for our new family member to arrive and we are looking forward to this next chapter of our lives,” Lohan told TMZ.