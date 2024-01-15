CHEAT SHEET
    Lindsay Lohan 'Hurt' by 'Fire Crotch' Joke in 'Mean Girls'

    Matt Wilstein

    Senior Editor

    Lindsay Lohan Tina Fey arrive for the premiere of Paramount Pictures' "Mean Girls"

    KENA BETANCUR/AFP via Getty Images

    Lindsay Lohan is reportedly not happy about a certain joke at her expense in Tina Fey’s new Mean Girls musical movie. In response to a character in the film referencing the “fire crotch” nickname that dates all the way back to a 2006 TMZ video featuring Paris Hilton, a representative for Lohan told The Messenger, “Lindsay was very hurt and disappointed by the reference in the film.” That outlet also reported that a source overheard Lohan at the premiere of the film—in which she makes a small cameo—saying she was “surprised and taken aback” by the apparent dig.

