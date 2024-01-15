CHEAT SHEET
Lindsay Lohan ‘Hurt’ by ‘Fire Crotch’ Joke in ‘Mean Girls’
Lindsay Lohan is reportedly not happy about a certain joke at her expense in Tina Fey’s new Mean Girls musical movie. In response to a character in the film referencing the “fire crotch” nickname that dates all the way back to a 2006 TMZ video featuring Paris Hilton, a representative for Lohan told The Messenger, “Lindsay was very hurt and disappointed by the reference in the film.” That outlet also reported that a source overheard Lohan at the premiere of the film—in which she makes a small cameo—saying she was “surprised and taken aback” by the apparent dig.