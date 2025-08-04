After living most of her life in the spotlight, Lindsay Lohan says decades of success have taken a significant toll. The Freakier Friday star, 39, sat down with The Sunday Times to discuss growing up in an era of constant paparazzi flashes and tabloid headlines, which made the star acutely aware of her every move being watched. At 12 years old, the actress was cast in Disney’s 1998 adaptation of The Parent Trap, skyrocketing her to Hollywood’s A-list. However, as Lohan entered her twenties, she became the poster girl for troubled child stars after being arrested for driving under the influence, theft, and probation violations. “I don’t ever want my family to experience being chased by the paparazzi the way I was,” said Lohan, who is now married to financier Bader Shammas and the mother of a two-year-old son, Luai. She told The Sunday Times that her experiences impacted her parenting choices in order to protect her child. “They were terrifying moments I had in my life—I have PTSD to the extreme from those things. The most invasive situations. Really scary. And I pray stuff like that never comes back. It’s not safe. It’s not fair.”