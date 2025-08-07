Cheat Sheet
Kelly Clarkson Reveals Deeply Personal Reason for Canceling Vegas Residency Shows
Tom Sanders 

Reporter

Updated 08.07.25 6:48AM EDT 
Published 08.07.25 6:31AM EDT 
LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - JULY 11: Kelly Clarkson kicks off new Las Vegas residency "Kelly Clarkson: Studio Sessions" at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace on July 11, 2025 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Denise Truscello/Getty Images for Live Nation Las Vegas )
Denise Truscello/Getty Images for Live Nation Las

Kelly Clarkson has interrupted her Las Vegas residency for the second time since it started last month after revealing her ex-husband Brandon Blackstock is suffering from serious health issues. Clarkson, who has two children—River, 10, and Remington, 8—with Blackstock, posted on Instagram to apologize for the cancelations, telling fans: “While I normally keep my personal life private, this past year, my children’s father has been ill and at this moment, I need to be fully present for them. I am sincerely sorry to everyone who bought tickets to the shows and I so appreciate your grace, kindness and understanding.” The singer canceled the first two shows of her residency at Caesars Palace on July 4, citing vocal problems, although a source told Page Six at the time that she was facing “hidden battles that very few people are privy to… it’s a source of emotional and therefore physical distress for her.” She also missed 10 episodes of her NBC talk show back in March, citing personal issues. Clarkson was married to Blackstock, her former manager, for seven years until she filed for divorce in 2020, later admitting that she “did not handle the divorce well.”

Lindsay Lohan Struggled to ‘Fit In’ With ‘Mean Girls’ Co-Stars

Amber Levis 

Breaking News Intern

Published 08.07.25 10:23AM EDT 
Lindsay Lohan (as Cady Heron), Amanda Seyfried (as Karen Smith), Lacey Chabert (as Gretchen Wieners) and Rachel McAdams (as Regina George).
Lindsay Lohan (as Cady Heron), Amanda Seyfried (as Karen Smith), Lacey Chabert (as Gretchen Wieners) and Rachel McAdams (as Regina George). CBS Photo Archive/CBS via Getty Images

The cast of Mean Girls might have employed some method acting, as Lindsay Lohan, then just 17, found it challenging to fit in with her Plastics co-stars, she admitted to The New York Times on Wednesday. “When I did Mean Girls, it was hard because Rachel McAdams was so much older. I was in school. Amanda (Seyfried) and Lacey (Chabert) were all hanging out. It was hard for me to find where I fit in,” Lohan, 39, said. At the time Mean Girls was filmed, McAdams was 25 and Lacey Chabert was 21. Amanda Seyfried, like Lohan, was 17, but had already graduated from high school. But Lohan is no stranger to age-gap friendships: before Mean Girls, Lohan starred in Freaky Friday with Jamie Lee Curtis, 66, with whom Lohan became extremely close. “Jamie was with me at a time in my life when I was going through a lot publicly,” Lohan told People. She was just 15 when Freaky Friday began shooting, and Curtis was 44. “What we asked Lindsay to do at 15 years old,” Curtis reflected on Wednesday, ”is extraordinary.”

Laura Loomer Reveals White House Clout Has Earned Her a New Nickname
Amber Levis 

Breaking News Intern

Updated 08.06.25 4:27PM EDT 
Published 08.06.25 4:26PM EDT 
Laura Loomer
Tom Williams CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images

Laura Loomer is now touting her new title as “Trump’s Rasputin” for her growing political influence, à la the Russian Svengali who advised the Romanov family. In the past month, the right-wing conspiracy theorist, 32, has intensified her efforts to remove individuals from the MAGA movement whom she considers disloyal to President Donald Trump. The Daily Beast reported on July 30 that at least 16 officials from the Trump administration have been dismissed after being “Loomered.” While the White House has, at times, tried to downplay Loomer’s role, Trump has praised the provocateur as a “very nice person.” Loomer was called Trump’s “blunt instrument” by the New York Times. “One of my friends said it made me sound like Trump’s Rasputin,” Loomer told The Telegraph on Tuesday, enjoying the comparison to the mystic who was assassinated by noblemen who feared his influence over the imperial family. On July 31, Loomer launched an anonymous tip line to help conduct her mass purges. Loomer builds her case against Trump administration officials by scouring social media accounts, employment history, and past political donations. Then, she shares her findings with Trump and her 1.7 million followers on X.

‘MasterChef’ Star, 38, Dies in Tragic Accident
Kenneal Patterson 

Breaking News Intern

Updated 08.06.25 2:30PM EDT 
Published 08.06.25 1:58PM EDT 
MasterChef
MasterChef MasterChef

Yanin Campos, a MasterChef alum and popular TikTok influencer, was killed in a car crash this week. Campos, 38, was driving her SUV in her hometown of Chihuahua, Mexico, Saturday when she suddenly lost control of her vehicle. She then veered off course, slammed into a parked car and totaled her car. Campos, who competed on MasterChef in 2018, was rushed to a nearby hospital but died of her injuries only two days later. “To our family and friends, we inform you and mourn the passing of my sister, Yanin Campos,” her brother Raúl posted on social media. Although Campos placed sixth in the 2018 season of MasterChef México, she was later invited back to compete on MasterChef: La Revancha in 2019. She also attracted nearly 100,000 TikTok fans, who paid tribute to her in the comments. “I can’t believe this, I followed you since you were on Masterchef, you always seemed genuine, plus you said the right things,“ said one. ”A hug to heaven, rest in peace." Local police have opened an investigation to determine what led to the crash.

Brad Pitt Hit by Family Tragedy With Death of His Beloved Mom
Amber Levis 

Breaking News Intern

Updated 08.06.25 2:33PM EDT 
Published 08.06.25 1:02PM EDT 
Actor Brad Pitt and his parents, William Pitt and Jane Etta Pitt.
Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images

Brad Pitt’s mother, Jane Etta, has died at 84. The exact day and cause of her death have not been publicly released. However, Pitt’s niece, Sydney Pitt, shared the heartbreaking news of her grandmother’s passing with her Instagram followers on Wednesday. She shared that Etta had “the biggest heart” and that she taught her “how to paint, how to be strong, how to lead with kindness, to love Jesus through everything, and to find joy in the smallest things.” Etta met Pitt’s father, William Alvin Pitt, at Oklahoma Baptist University and got married in 1962, according to the Oklahoma Historical Society. One year later, Etta gave birth to Brad. They raised Brad and his siblings, Doug and Julie, as observant Southern Baptists in Springfield, Missouri, and encouraged Pitt to become a choir boy. “We grew up surrounded by cornfields,” Pitt told GQ in 2017. Etta and William Pitt, 84, have joined their 61-year-old son on the red carpet a couple of times, including with his former wife, Angelina Jolie. Leading up to Pitt’s appearance at the 2012 Oscars, they prepared biscuits and gravy to celebrate, he told CNN. Etta is survived by her husband, her three children, and 14 grandchildren.

Aubrey Plaza Cast as Infamous ‘Hollywood Madam’ Heidi Fleiss
Eboni Boykin-Patterson 

Entertainment Reporter

Updated 08.06.25 1:19PM EDT 
Published 08.06.25 1:18PM EDT 
Aubrey Plaza side by side with Heidi Fleiss
JB Lacroix/FilmMagic/Zak Hussein/PA Images/Getty

Aubrey Plaza is set to portray infamous “Hollywood madam” Heidi Fleiss in a new biopic, according to Variety. Production on The Heidi Fleiss Story, which Plaza will also produce, will begin in Los Angeles this year. Fleiss ran what is believed to have been the largest ever high-end prostitution ring. The operation was busted in the early 1990s, leading to the exposure of several elite figures across Hollywood and politics. The film will reportedly follow the days before the impending trial, and Plaza will portray Fleiss during her frenzied efforts to leverage her powerful connections to get her case dropped. Fleiss was charged with pandering and later tax evasion and money laundering in 1994. Her pandering charge was eventually overturned, and after serving 20 months for the tax evasion charge, she turned to a lowkey life running a sanctuary for exotic birds. Plaza, who appeared in Parks and Recreation, The White Lotus, and Agatha All Along, has kept a relatively low-profile following the death of her husband Jeff Baena in January.

