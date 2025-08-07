Lindsay Lohan Struggled to ‘Fit In’ With ‘Mean Girls’ Co-Stars

Kelly Clarkson Reveals Deeply Personal Reason for Canceling Vegas Residency Shows
BEHIND THE SCENES
Kelly Clarkson has interrupted her Las Vegas residency for the second time since it started last month after revealing her ex-husband Brandon Blackstock is suffering from serious health issues. Clarkson, who has two children—River, 10, and Remington, 8—with Blackstock, posted on Instagram to apologize for the cancelations, telling fans: “While I normally keep my personal life private, this past year, my children’s father has been ill and at this moment, I need to be fully present for them. I am sincerely sorry to everyone who bought tickets to the shows and I so appreciate your grace, kindness and understanding.” The singer canceled the first two shows of her residency at Caesars Palace on July 4, citing vocal problems, although a source told Page Six at the time that she was facing “hidden battles that very few people are privy to… it’s a source of emotional and therefore physical distress for her.” She also missed 10 episodes of her NBC talk show back in March, citing personal issues. Clarkson was married to Blackstock, her former manager, for seven years until she filed for divorce in 2020, later admitting that she “did not handle the divorce well.”