Lindsay Lohan’s Mom Sent to the Slammer for Drunk Driving
Dina Lohan, actress Lindsay Lohan’s mother, has been sentenced to 18 days in jail after pleading guilty for a drunk-driving collision, NBC News reports. According to prosecutors in Nassau County, Lohan struck another car in Jan. 2020 near Merrick Mall in New York. Lohan, who was driving with a suspended license, allegedly refused to pull over, prompting cops to follow her to her house. Police documents say Lohan’s eyes were “glassy and bloodshot,” and she fell on her face when she got out of the car. Lohan, 59, must complete a DWI program while locked up and a probation program upon her release. A judge revoked her license for 18 months and is requiring her to install an ignition interlock device on her car.