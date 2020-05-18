Sister of Ahmaud Arbery’s Killer Shared Picture of His Dead Body on Snapchat
The woman whose father and brother have been charged with the murder of Ahmaud Arbery, an unarmed black man who was fatally shot while jogging, said she posted pictures of his body on Snapchat because she’s a “huge fan of true crime,” The Sun reports. “It was more of a, ‘Holy shit, I can’t believe this has happened,’” Lindsay McMichael, 30, told The Sun. “It was absolutely poor judgment.” Lee Merritt, a lawyer for the Arbery family, condemned Lindsay’s actions, saying it was “very disturbing and very disturbing to the family,” adding, “it also highlights that there are probably more video and more images of before, during and after Ahmaud’s murder—these images aren’t meant for public consumption in this way. It actually fits in with the pattern of the McMichael family engaging in a weird, violent form of voyeurism.”
Gregory McMichael, 64, and his son, Travis McMichael, 34, were charged with fatally shooting Arbery while he was jogging in a Georgia neighborhood after video footage of the attack went viral and sparked national outrage. The two were arrested over two months after Arbery was murdered in Brunswick on Feb. 23.