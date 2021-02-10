Woman Killed in Health Clinic Shooting Was ‘Most Lovable’ Mom of Two
AWFUL
A 37-year-old mother of two young children has been identified as the victim of Tuesday’s deadly shooting at a Minnesota health clinic. Lindsay Overbay was working as a medical assistant at the Allina Clinic in Buffalo when she was shot repeatedly, allegedly by a man police say had a “history of conflict.” She was rushed to a hospital immediately after the shooting but later succumbed to her injuries. Friends of Overbay described her as “a bright light in so many people’s lives.” “She was there for everybody and everyone. She was such a great supporter for all of us,” close friend Naiya Stubbe told the Star Tribune. “She was always wanting people to succeed and really enjoyed it when they did.” Overbay, described by Stubbe as “the most lovable human being,” leaves behind a 5-year-old daughter and 8-year-old son. She “lived and breathed her children,” Stubbe said.