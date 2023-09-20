Dems Retain One-Seat Majority in Pennsylvania House After Special Election
‘SO EXCITED’
Democrats regained control of the Pennsylvania House of Representatives on Tuesday after winning an open seat in a Pittsburgh-area special election. The victory of Lindsay Powell, a nonprofit director and former congressional aide, gives the Democrats a 102-101 majority in the House. The chamber had been split evenly between Democrats and the GOP since July, when state Rep. Sara Innamorato (D) stepped down to run for Allegheny County executive. Republicans hold a 28-22 majority in the Senate, creating a divided Legislature in a key 2024 battleground state. “I’m grateful. As someone who’s been a lifelong public servant, this is the highest honor of my life, and I am so excited to be able to work on behalf of every single one of us,” Powell told the Associated Press on Tuesday night. The 32-year-old previously worked in Washington, D.C. for Sen. Chuck Schumer and Rep. Hakeem Jeffries.