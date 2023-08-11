Lindsay Shiver Breaks Silence on Alleged Plot to Kill Hubby in Bahamas
‘IT’S BEEN HARD’
Lindsay Shiver, the Georgia mom accused of plotting to murder her husband with the help of her Bahamian boyfriend, broke her silence to the New York Post in an interview Friday. While checking in with authorities at a police precinct in Nassau, Bahamas, as part of her $100,000 bail, Shiver said “it’s been really tough” after spending nearly 20 days in the notorious Fox Hill Prison. In late July, Bahamian cops said they found WhatsApp messages in which Shiver said she wanted a hitman to kill Robert Shiver, a former Auburn University football player. Shiver’s lover, Terrance Bethel—who was also arrested—claimed the messages were exaggerated and weren’t serious. When the Post asked Shiver whether she thinks the case is overblown, she reportedly nodded in agreement. “I really can’t say too much right now,” she said. “It’s been hard. But I can’t speak about it.” As part of her bond, Shiver has to stay in her Cable Beach residence from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. and check in with local authorities at least three times a week. She is also barred from contacting Robert, who filed for divorce in April over accusations of adultery.