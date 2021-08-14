Lindsey Graham Called Biden to Fix Friendship Even After Attacking Hunter
TWO-FACED
Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) seemed to have no qualms about attacking President Joe Biden’s son Hunter during the 2020 election, but at the same time he apparently wanted to remain friends with his former Senate colleague.
According to The New York Times, Graham called Biden shortly after the election to try and repair their fractured friendship, allegedly telling the president-elect that he only attacked Hunter to satisfy Trump supporters—even as he called for a special prosecutor to look into the younger Biden’s business dealings.
Biden, however, was reportedly not interested in patching up the relationship, telling Graham he was trying to play both sides, sources close to the president said. Days after the phone call, the Times noted, Biden remarked to Stephen Colbert that Graham was “a personal disappointment because I was a personal friend of his.”