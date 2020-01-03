Lindsey Graham Claims He Was Briefed About Soleimani Strike During Trump Golf Trip
Sen. Lindsey Graham says he was briefed about the upcoming drone strike on the top Iranian general Qassem Soleimani when he was visiting President Trump at his Florida golf resort. If Graham is telling the truth, it would mean he was given forewarning of the strike when no such warning appears to have been given to America’s international allies or to top Senate Democrat Sen. Chuck Schumer. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, another member of the “Gang of Eight” who would usually be updated on matters of national security, has also suggested she was not told, saying in a Thursday statement: “This action was taken without the consultation of the Congress.” Graham, a Republican from South Carolina, told Fox News on Friday morning: “I was briefed about the potential operation when I was down in Florida. I appreciate being brought into the orbit.” Graham, one of Trump’s strongest supporters on Capitol Hill, was spotted Monday playing golf with the president at Trump’s club in West Palm Beach.