Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) on Tuesday passed up a chance to go into detail about the strengths of GOP Senate candidate Herschel Walker, opting to say only that he will win when asked on Fox News to talk him up. Appearing on Jesse Watters Primetime, Graham instead launched a series of attacks against Walker’s opponent, Sen. Raphael Warnock (D-GA).

Fill-in host Brian Kilmeade began by mentioning an Emerson College poll released earlier in the day showing Walker with a two-point lead, which is within the margin of error. Kilmeade then declared that the Trump-endorsed candidate—who falsely claimed he served in law enforcement—is highly regarded by the police. (The Emerson poll did not report any results from those in that field.)

“When it comes to police, he’s got their respect. When it comes to law enforcement in Georgia, he’s got their respect,” Kilmeade claimed, before turning to Graham.

“You’re in South Carolina, near Georgia,” he pointed out for Fox viewers who were unaware. “What should people know about Herschel Walker?”

“Number one, he is going to be the next senator from Georgia,” Graham replied, “because Warnock has been in Biden’s pocket.”

Graham, who didn’t mention Walker again during his response, then went through a laundry list of campaign-style criticisms of the incumbent Democrat.

“He has voted for every policy that Biden wanted him to vote for. He hasn’t done a damn thing about securing our broken border. He has increased inflation rather than trying to decrease it,” Graham claimed. He then addressed President Joe Biden specifically:

“Your policies have led to an invasion at our border [and] terrorism on the rise. You have inflation rampant, people can’t pay the bills anymore, and crime in the street. That’s why we are going to do very well [in November].”

Graham avoided informing voters that Walker has lied about how many kids he has fathered and has a long track record of ill-informed comments, including casting doubt on evolution by pointing out the existence of apes. Most recently, he targeted the Biden administration’s climate bill, saying, “Don’t we have enough trees around here?”