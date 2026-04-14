Lindsey Graham Confronted Over ‘Little Mermaid’ Bubble Wand

South Carolina Senator and Disney enjoyer Lindsey Graham was confronted by TMZ on Capitol Hill over his Little Mermaid bubble wand on Monday. The outlet shared a video of one of their reporters asking the childless MAGA senator about when he was photographed holding the children’s toy while visiting Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando, Florida, late last month. “Senator Graham, how are you, man?” the reporter asked Graham, 70, who raised his hand up to signal he was not interested. “I’m from TMZ. Could I just ask you about the bubble wand, sir?” The GOP lawmaker did not respond, staying silent as he walked up the stairs to his office at the Russell Building alongside staffers. The Daily Beast reached out to Graham for comment. Late last month, the hawkish senator was photographed on vacation at the children’s theme park while the government was shut down and Congress was out of session. One photo shared with TMZ captured Graham in the Fantasyland section of the park, holding a young girl’s bubble wand while she was in the bathroom. In a statement to the outlet, Graham said: “I was invited to a meeting in South Florida on Friday with Trump official Steve Witkoff... to talk about the possibility of normalization between Saudi Arabia and Israel. I went to Orlando to meet friends after.”
Former child star Brandon “Bug” Hall has been arrested after missing a court appearance. Hall, who played Alfalfa Switzer in the hit 1994 comedy The Little Rascals, was charged in Ohio over a failure to appear for a court date that had been set for December 31, 2024, according to documents obtained by TMZ. Hall, 41, had received a traffic violation in October 2024 for not having liability insurance. The actor has also had roles in Safety Patrol, Charmed, 90210 and Criminal Minds. In June of 2020, Hall was arrested for inhaling the contents of an air duster can, designed to be used to clean computer keyboards. After cops arrived at a Texas hotel room, suspecting a possible overdose, Hall was charged with a misdemeanor possession for use to inhale or ingest a volatile chemical and held and released on a $1,500 bond. At the time, TMZ reported Hall’s family made the report. Hall admitted he had inhaled from the cans, which were littered across the hotel room. In an interview in January, Hall said the arrest was a wake-up call for him to leave Hollywood. He now lives off the grid in Arkansas as a “radical Catholic extremist” who took a “vow of poverty” with his wife and five children. He told the Daily Mail of quitting acting, “I didn’t want to go work some job that was basically meaningless, making widgets to entertain people or distract people.”
The Looker selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.
Whether you’re planning to celebrate 4/20 this month or just looking to refresh your cannabis stash for spring, TribeTokes has you covered—and with a special treat. The women-owned, sustainably sourced cannabis brand is marking the occasion with a limited-time offer that feels more like a gift than a promo: free prerolls with every order. Add anything to your cart—gummies, vapes, flower, tinctures, you name it—and enter code TRIBE420 at checkout, and a complimentary jar of five mini THCa prerolls will be added to your order. Each preroll contains 2.5 grams of whole flower with 22–28 percent THCa, a non-psychoactive cannabinoid that delivers a more nuanced, elevated experience once heated.
The current promo is also a fitting introduction (or reintroduction) to a brand that’s been quietly raising the bar in the legal cannabis space since 2017. TribeTokes has built a loyal following thanks to its commitment to transparency, sustainability, and ingredient integrity, appealing to shoppers who scrutinize labels and expect the same standards from their cannabis as they do from their skincare or pantry staples. From its craft vapes and gummies to its tinctures and premium flower, every product in TribeTokes’ lineup is third-party lab-tested, made with clean, vegan ingredients, and designed with both quality and consistency in mind. Even better, everything ships legally to your door, making it a seamless alternative to the typical dispensary experience.
Consider it your sign to stock up—and skip the line while you’re at it.
Sid Krofft, the man behind the wildly popular 1960s children’s TV show H.R. Pufnstuf, has died at age 96. Working alongside his brother Marty, Krofft created memorable television with shows based around characters like Weenie the Genie and actors like Donny and Marie Osmond. Krofft’s longtime friend and business partner Kelly Killian announced his death in an Instagram post. “The last six years of my life were devoted to him, and his to me,” the caption reads. “In that time, he taught me more than I could ever put into words — about the art of Hollywood, the magic of the stage, and the depth and complexity of human nature. I wish so very much that I had more time with him.” Krofft’s magnum opus H.R. Pufnstuf featured live-action puppets and ran for 17 episodes in 1969. In that small time, it commanded a loyal following from a generation of young Americans. Krofft and his brother, who died three years earlier, earned spots on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. They both received an Emmy for life achievement in 2018.
The House Ethics Committee has launched an investigation into Democratic Rep. Eric Swalwell as he faces mounting accusations of sexual misconduct. The California lawmaker announced late Sunday that he was ending his bid for governor as he faces allegations of assault and misconduct despite denying the allegations. The 45-year-old has been accused by four separate women of sexual misconduct, including a former staffer who says the Democratic lawmaker raped her, according to reports by CNN and the San Francisco Chronicle. On Monday, the House Ethics Committee announced it was launching a probe “with respect to allegations that he may have engaged in sexual misconduct, including towards an employee working under his supervision.“ The Daily Beast asked Swalwell’s office for comment on the new investigation. The California lawmaker has repeatedly denied the allegations and vowed to fight them. Swalwell is facing bipartisan calls to resign or be expelled from Congress as lawmakers grow fed up on Capitol Hill. The effort picked up steam over the weekend as multiple Democrats and Republicans said they would vote to remove both the California Democrat and Texas Republican Rep. Tony Gonzales. Gonzales was also accused of inappropriate sexual behavior by staff. While he ended his reelection bid, the Texas Republican remains in Congress. GOP Rep. Anna Paulina Luna wrote on Sunday that she was filing a motion to expel Swalwell. In another post, the Florida congresswoman called Swalwell and Gonzales “a disgrace.” New Mexico Democratic Rep. Teresa Leger Fernandez indicated she would introduce the resolution against Gonzales. The escalating criticism comes as members of the House return this week from a more than two-week vacation, facing a series of pressing issues. But multiple lawmakers were quick to weigh in, voicing support for removing both men.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Shop with Scouted
Laura Geller’s Baked Foundations Prove Powder Isn’t Off-Limits for Mature Skin
The Looker selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.
When I think of powder foundations, my mind immediately defaults to cakey, chalky, and textured finishes—the exact opposite of what most women over 35 are looking for in a complexion product. While they offer unparalleled staying power, traditional powder foundations have a reputation for emphasizing fine lines, clinging to dry patches, and making crepey skin look even more pronounced. But powder formulas have come a long way, and Laura Geller’s bestselling Balance-n-Brighten Baked Color-Correcting Foundation is living proof.
Founded by theatrical makeup artist Laura Geller in 1997, the brand has long been known for its focus on offering inclusive, skincare-infused makeup for mature skin (40+), though it’s developed a loyal following across all age groups. Its baked complexion products are among its most beloved thanks to their silky, cream-like finish. Unlike traditional pressed powders, Laura Geller’s baked formulas start as creams before being transformed into a velvety, demi-matte powder. The result is a lightweight, buildable formula that blurs the appearance of fine lines, texture, and pores without looking flat or overly matte. Instead, the self-adjusting pigments melt into the skin for a natural, second-skin finish and a subtle soft-focus effect.
Each formula in the baked collection (including the Baked Balance-n-Brighten Powder Foundation) is handcrafted in Italy using the brand’s proprietary baking technique, in which pigments are baked on terracotta tiles for 24 hours. The process helps ensure the powder feels more like a cream when it hits the skin, minimizing the risk of creasing, caking, or settling into fine lines. Reviewers frequently note how silky it feels on the skin, with buildable coverage that helps conceal dark spots, hyperpigmentation, and redness while softening the look of lines. “Absolutely love this product, nice coverage feels really light on your skin. I’m always getting lovely compliments about my skin when I have used this product,” one 52-year-old reviewer said.
Laura Geller Baked Balance-n-Brighten Color Correcting Powder Foundation
Many also admit they were hesitant to switch from liquid to powder—until they tried it. “I have been using Baked Balance-n-Brighten Correcting Foundation now for almost 3 years, and I will never go back to liquid foundation,” says another five-star reviewer. “I am continually being told how youthful my skin looks, which is fabulous at 65.” If you’re looking for a complexion enhancer that’s compact, mess-free, and capable of delivering natural-looking coverage with a touch of radiance (without caking, creasing, or settling), Laura Geller’s bestseller is well worth adding to your routine.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
5
MAGA Podcaster Humiliated While Trying to Defend Trump’s Jesus Cosplay
MAGA podcaster Jack Posobiec has been left humiliated as he desperately tried to defend Donald Trump depicting himself as Jesus Christ. The 79-year-old president has been accused of blasphemy after posting a deranged image on Truth Social comparing himself to Jesus while healing a sick man. Posobiec, a devout Catholic who frequently shares religious messages on social media, apparently took no issue with Trump’s post and mocked those who were outraged. “And then we all crashed out because Trump posted a meme,” Posobiec wrote to his 3.2 million X followers. However, as noted by the social media platform’s “reader added context” feature, Posobiec has previously blasted a painting depicting George Floyd as Jesus Christ, which was hung at The Catholic University of America campus in 2021, as “Blasphemous.” Posobiec, a senior editor at Human Events, didn’t address his hypocrisy and doubled down in his defense of the president by posting: “Waiting for Trump to post himself as Prophet Muhammad.” Posobiec had also shared multiple posts defending Trump as the president launched unhinged attacks on Pope Leo, the head of the Catholic Church, over the weekend.
Politics as theatre. Celebrity as currency. Wellness as religion. And power as the only real language in the room. Subscribe to PRIMAL SCREAM with Joanna Coles on Substack for exclusive news, reviews and commentary.
A month ago, I was invited to join a small group for tea to meet the California congressman and gubernatorial candidate Eric Swalwell in a downtown New York City loft. He was charming, funny, attractive, disarmingly normal, and apparently at ease with himself. The kind of politician who makes you think: maybe. And then he sat down to address us. I had expected he would speak about Trump, naturally, but for a solid 15 minutes, Swalwell talked about the danger he was in. The message wasn’t subtle: he was in the crosshairs. Between bites of uncured soppressata, I scribbled one note: “concerned for personal security.” The next morning, though, there he was on CNN, describing himself as a fighter-protector. Now facing multiple allegations of sexual misconduct, Swalwell has called the claims “absolutely false,” politically motivated, something he would also fight “with everything I have.” But he has since suspended his campaign for California Governor, and his future in Congress looks increasingly dicey. It occurred to me that perhaps his earlier fixation on security wasn’t about external threats at all. Maybe by then, he knew the walls were already closing in.
Can a political brand—other than President Donald Trump’s—ever truly survive a scandal this personal? Click through to PRIMAL SCREAM to read Joanna Coles’ full analysis.
A controversial manosphere influencer walked out of a televised interview after being questioned about links to the incel movement. Braden Peters, a 20-year-old “looksmaxxing” influencer known as Clavicular, appeared on 60 Minutes Australia but quickly grew defensive when correspondent Adam Hegarty asked whether he identified as an incel. “I mean, how could you ask me that question,” Peters replied, calling it “the worst sequence of questions” he had heard. When asked about overlap between the manosphere and incel communities, Peters rejected any connection, insisting “looksmaxxing” is simply about “self-improvement.” “I’m not linked to that group in any way,” he said. “Looksmaxxing is self-improvement, right? So it’s about potentially even ascending out of that category. So that would be kind of one of the goals — to dissociate from being an incel and overcome that. So that doesn’t make sense,” he said. The interview escalated when Hegarty raised Peters’ reported ties to figures like Andrew Tate. Peters responded with a personal jab at the journalist before ending the exchange. “…Thanks for the time, appreciate the interview,” he said, removing his microphone and walking off set.
Former NFL defensive back Chris Payton-Jones died in a head-on car crash in Florida on Saturday night. Authorities said Payton-Jones, 30, was driving a sedan in Alachua County when it collided with a pickup truck, News 4 Jacksonville reported. He was the only person killed. Three others in the truck suffered minor injuries. Payton-Jones played six seasons in the NFL, appearing in 29 games in total for the Detroit Lions, Tennessee Titans, Minnesota Vikings, and Las Vegas Raiders. He recorded 48 tackles and seven passes defended. A Nebraska product, he later played in the XFL and UFL, most recently with the Seattle Battlehawks in 2024. Off the field, he built a local following in Jacksonville through his Flashflix media company and YouTube channel. “He had so much more to give,” his former high school coach, Patrick Clark, told Action News Jacksonville. Clark remembered him as “honest” and “true-to-himself.” Anthony Becht, another of Payton-Jones’ coaches, said his “heart was broken.”
Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.
Whoop, the human performance company, just announced the novel findings from its ten-year study of 389 PGA Tour professionals. After analyzing over 35,000 nights of sleep data, the Whoop study found that consistent sleep and recovery were game changers. According to the study, players with higher sleep and recovery scores averaged half a stroke fewer per round. While that may not seem like a lot on the surface, over the course of a multi-day tournament, a margin like that can decide who will be lifting the trophy. Of course, Whoop isn’t only for athletes. Whether you’re training for a marathon or grinding through a demanding work week, your body is generating the same data. You’ve just never had anything listening to it this closely. Until now.
The Whoop wearable is a screenless, 24/7 fitness tracker that’s designed to be worn continuously, even when you shower and sleep. Unlike smart watches, Whoop is built around vitals, not notifications. The basic membership gets you the Whoop 4.0, which has a five-day battery life and tracks sleep, activity, VO₂, and heart rate zones. For deeper insights, the Peak and Life memberships upgrade you to the WHOOP 5.0 with 14 days of battery life and extra vitals tracking like stress monitoring and Heart Screener with ECG. Memberships start as low as $149 a year.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
9
Prince Harry’s Cousin Announces Engagement With Turtle Ring
Daisy Knatchbull, third cousin of Prince Harry and Prince William, announced her turtle-themed engagement to music executive Giovanni Damiani on Sunday. “Getting hitched 💍 (And making gift shop turtle rings a thing 🐢),” Knatchbull posted on Instagram alongside an image of her and Damiani showing off her new turtle-shaped ring. The post also featured videos of Damiani proposing to her by writing “Will you marry me?” on the beach with seaweed. Knatchbull is the great-granddaughter of the 1st Earl Mountbatten of Burma, who was Prince Philip’s uncle. A star-studded congratulations were in order for the designer’s upcoming nuptials. Game of Thrones star Sophie Turner commented, “Ahhhhhh 🙌🙌🙌❤️.” Princess Beatrice’s husband, Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, also celebrated the couple, writing an excited “Yipeeeeee. Congratulations ❤️❤️❤️” in the comments. The 33-year-old is best known for founding Knatchbull, a design brand that Kate Middleton was photographed wearing multiple times last year. The brand made its Met Gala debut in 2025 and is best known in Britain for being the first female-only tailor on Savile Row.
A veteran pilot has sparked outrage after flying a passenger jet at an alarmingly low altitude over his childhood home during his final commercial flight. The incident occurred on Saturday as an Icelandair flight from Frankfurt to Iceland approached Keflavik International Airport. During descent, the Boeing 757 reportedly dropped to around 300 feet over Vestmannaeyjar, a volcanic archipelago off southern Iceland, where the pilot grew up. Residents said the aircraft passed unusually close to rooftops and treetops, with some reporting loud noise, vibration, and fears the plane was in distress. Icelandair said the pilot carried out the maneuver without authorization and has been reported to the police. Chief flight officer Linda Gunnarsdóttir said the action fell outside standard procedures, calling it “a very serious matter that we will review internally.” The airline said it regrets the disturbance, confirmed that the low-altitude pass was not approved, and said it is believed to have been a personal farewell gesture ahead of retirement.