Lindsey Graham: ‘Donald Trump Is ‘Stronger’ After Indictment
SHAMELESS
ABC’s George Stephanopoulos pressed Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) about Donald Trump’s federal indictment in a fiery Sunday interview. Speaking to Stephanopoulos, Graham repeatedly spewed whataboutisms when asked about Trump’s handling of classified documents, bringing up Hillary Clinton and Hunter Biden instead. “I’m not justifying his behavior,” Graham said. “If it were up to me, nobody would take classified information in their garage or Mar-a-Lago.” In the same breath, Graham said he’s still backing Trump’s presidential run. “It’s not going to change my support for Donald Trump. He’s innocent until proven guilty,” he said, adding that “most Republicans” think the legal system is being used against Trump as “a political tool.” In fact, Graham even believes that Trump’s presidential odds are better now that he’s facing his second indictment. “I think Donald Trump is stronger today politically than he was before,” he said.