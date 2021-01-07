Lindsey Graham Finally Remembers Trump Is the Worst
‘A HELL OF A JOURNEY’
After four solid years of defending President Donald Trump’s words and actions at every turn, Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) finally remembered on Wednesday night how he really feels about the man he once referred to as a “race-baiting, xenophobic, religious bigot” when he thought he didn’t have a chance of winning the Republican nomination, let alone the presidency.
“You know how you make America great again?” Graham asked in 2015. “Tell Donald Trump to go to hell.” Then, on the same day Trump essentially clinched the GOP nomination, the senator predicted, “If we nominate Trump, we will get destroyed.......and we will deserve it.”
“Trump and I, we’ve had a hell of a journey,” Graham said from the Senate floor just hours after a violent mob of Trump supporters occupied it. “I hate it being this way. Oh my god, I hate it.” And while he said he believes Trump has been a “consequential president,”—delivering three conservative Supreme Court justices that the soon-to-be-ex-Senate Judiciary Chairman helped jam through—the senator declared, “All I can say is count me out. Enough is enough.”
Now that White House staffers are abandoning their boss and Trump has less than two weeks before he is out of power, Graham said that he would not be objecting to the electoral certification. “Maybe I, above all others in this body need to say this,” he added. “Joe Biden and Kamala Harris are lawfully elected and will become the president and the vice president of the United States on January the 20th.”