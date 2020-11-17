Lindsey Graham Fist Bumps Kamala Harris After Reportedly Asking About Tossing Ballots

Despite reportedly asking election officials in several states if they could throw out certain ballots, Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) appeared to congratulate Vice President-Elect Kamala Harris on the Senate floor Tuesday, giving a fist bump to the California Democrat. Fellow Republican Sens. Mike Rounds, Tim Scott, and James Lankford also congratulated Harris, according to CNN’s Manu Raju. The pleasantries offered a stark contrast to President Trump, who continues to baselessly assert that he won the election as his legal team fights to throw out ballots in several states. Graham, a staunch ally of Trump, allegedly suggested Georgia Sec. of State Brad Raffensperger should reject certain ballots during the state’s ongoing recount, a claim that was later corroborated by one of Raffensperger’s staffers. Unofficial results show the Biden-Harris ticket leading in Georgia by about 14,000 votes, but even a Trump victory in the Peach State would not be enough to swing the electoral college in the president’s favor.
