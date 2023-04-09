Lindsey Graham Floats Sending U.S. Troops to Taiwan
‘UP OUR GAME’
South Carolina Sen. Lindsey Graham told anchor Shannon Bream during an appearance on “Fox News Sunday” that he is “open” to sending U.S. forces to Taiwan to defend the island from a possible Chinese blockade. Graham said his concerns were sparked by days of Chinese military drills taking place in near proximity to Taiwan, where he recently visited. “I believe in a One China policy,” he told Bream. “But I would be willing to fight for Taiwan because Taiwan is a democracy. We stood with them for decades.” According to Taiwan’s Defense Ministry, 71 Chinese warplanes crossed the Taiwan Strait on Saturday. Graham proposed a significant U.S. response to the escalation. “I would increase training and get the F-16s they need in Taiwan,” he said. “I would move war forces to South Korea and Japan. I would put nuclear-tipped cruise missiles on all of our submarines all over the world.”