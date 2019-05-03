Lindsey Graham Invites Mueller to Testify About Phone Call With Barr

In a letter to Robert Mueller sent Friday, Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Lindsey Graham (R-SC) asked the special counsel to testify—if he wished—about his phone call with Attorney General William Barr regarding his report. In his own testimony to the Judiciary Committee earlier this week, Barr told senators that Mueller expressed concerns about the report “summaries” he released after the special counsel ended his probe into Russian interference and potential obstruction of justice. “The Attorney General testified in essence that you told him in a phone call that you did not challenge the accuracy of the Attorney General’s summary of your report’s principal conclusions, but rather you wanted more of the report... to be released promptly,” Graham wrote in the letter. “Barr testified that you believed media coverage of your investigation was unfair without the public release of those summaries.” Graham asked Mueller in Friday’s letter to inform the committee if he’d like to testify “regarding any misrepresentation by the Attorney General of the substance of that phone call.”