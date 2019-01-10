Lindsey Graham: It’s Time for Trump to Use ‘Emergency Powers’ to Fund Border Wall

CHEAT SHEET
Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) said President Donald Trump should call a national emergency to receive funding for his desired wall along the southern border. “Speaker Pelosi’s refusal to negotiate on funding for a border wall/barrier—even if the government were reopened—virtually ends the congressional path to funding for the border wall/barrier,” Graham wrote in a statement. “It is time for President Trump to use emergency powers to fund the construction of a border wall/barrier. I hope it works.” House Speaker Pelosi and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer has pressed the president to re-open the government before border wall funding negotiations continue, while the president has stated border wall funding would be necessary for his approval to fund the government.