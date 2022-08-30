Lindsey Graham Just Made a Subtle Terroristic Threat NBD

Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) said on Sunday that if former President Donald Trump is prosecuted, there will be “riots in the streets.” Some call it a prediction. New Abnormal podcast host Andy Levy is calling it a threat.

“The United States has a long-standing policy that we do not negotiate with terrorists because that’s what this is. This is, in essence, a terroristic threat,” he tells co-host Molly Jong-Fast on the latest episode. “This is saying, ‘If you do this, we are going to burn the place down.’ The only response to that is ‘If you try to burn the place down, we will take you down.’”

Molly offers another explanation: Republicans are desperate.

“They just have run out of ideas, right? So they’re just throwing every piece of spaghetti at the wall in the hopes that something will stop them from prosecuting him,” she tells Andy.

“Like, ‘Oh, you can’t do this to the president!’” mimics Andy. “Oh, you absolutely can do this to the president. You should do this to the president. If the president breaks the law, the president should be prosecuted. That’s the only way this country works. That’s the only way any country works. The countries that don’t do that don’t work.”

The conversation also touches on Trump wanting to be a king, according to Molly, and his latest Truth Social rant, which is absolutely worth listening to.

Speaking of something worth listening to, Molly interviews Maxwell Alejandro Frost, the 25-year-old running for Florida’s 10th Congressional District who, should he win, will become the first Gen Z member of Congress.

Frost fills Molly in on why age is nothing but an asset to him—“I went through more mass shooting drills than fire drills. That perspective is important in Congress”—but makes the case for not writing off Boomers, either. And why you should not ever compare him to soon-to-be-former Rep. Madison Cawthorn (R-NC).

Plus! Rep. David Cicilline (D-RI), author of House on Fire: Fighting for Democracy in the Age of Political Arson, gets real with Molly on the reason that rich white guys have gotten away with criming for so long—and the Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg-size elephant in the room.

