Politics

Lindsey Graham Leads GOP Push to Punish Putin as Trump Dithers

HIT WHERE IT HURTS!

A bipartisan bill to up the ante on Russia could hit the Senate floor this week

Farrah Tomazin
Farrah Tomazin 

Political Correspondent

U.S. Senator Lindsey Graham speaks during a press conference in Kyiv, Ukraine.
Global Images Ukraine/Global Images Ukraine via Getty

Lindsey Graham has warned Donald Trump that the U.S. is being “played” by Russian President Vladimir Putin as he leads a bipartisan push to cripple the Kremlin with America’s toughest sanctions yet.

As the White House drags its feet on Russia despite its ongoing aggression against Ukraine, the traditional Trump ally has joined forces with Democrat Senator Richard Blumenthal and dozens of other Republicans and Democrats to push for 500 percent tariffs on countries buying Russian oil, gas, and uranium.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said that "America’s silence, and the silence of others in the world, only encourages Putin.”
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said that "America’s silence, and the silence of others in the world, only encourages Putin.” Sean Gallup/Getty Images

Fresh from meeting Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, French President Emmanuel Macron, and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, Graham has suggested that the sanctions bill could be considered in the Senate as early as this week due to the lack of progress in achieving a ceasefire in Ukraine.

If eventually passed, it would target nations like China and India, which account for roughly 70 per cent of Russia’s energy trade and bankroll much of its war effort.

“Russia indiscriminately kills men, women, and children. It’s time for the world to act decisively against Russia’s aggression by holding China and others accountable for buying cheap Russian oil that props up Putin’s war machine. If you want this war to end, push China to help end it,” Graham wrote on X on Sunday.

Trump and Putin smiling at each other
Russia's President Vladimir Putin and U.S. President Donald Trump talk during a bilateral meeting at the G20 leaders summit in Osaka, Japan, June 28, 2019. Kevin Lamarque/REUTERS

Ahead of the whirlwind trip, he also warned against not taking decisive action.

“Putin, in my view, is playing us all,” he said on the Senate floor last week.

“They’re not going to change until we up the ante.”

The bill currently has 81 co-sponsors, including Trump allies such as Katie Britt, Tom Cotton and Dan Sullivan, and is a sharp divergence from the president’s more conciliatory stance against Putin.

It comes after Ukraine launched unprecedented drone strikes deep inside Russia over the weekend, targeting dozens of strategic bombers at several bases.

Marcel Plichta
Volodymyr Zelensky, Donald Trump, Vladimir Putin photo illustration

While Trump came to office promising to end the Ukraine war “on day one”, he keeps pushing back the “deadline” of two weeks to come to the negotiating table for a ceasefire that he has given Putin.

”I’ll let you know in about two weeks,” Trump said last Wednesday. “We’re going to find out whether or not he’s tapping us along or not. And if he is, we’ll respond a little bit differently.”

Pope Leo XIV blesses to the crowd during the weekly general audience at St Peter's Square at the Vatican on May 28, 2025.

In a statement after her meeting with Graham, European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen “welcomed that Senator Graham committed to ramping up pressure on Russia and moving ahead with the [sanctions] bill in the Senate next week.

“Pressure works, as the Kremlin understands nothing else,” she said.

