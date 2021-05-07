Lindsey Graham Pathetically Admits GOP ‘Can’t Grow’ Without Donald Trump
SO SAD
Sen. Lindsey Graham can’t live if living is without Donald Trump. In a decidedly pathetic admission on Fox News Thursday night, the South Carolina Republican said his party can’t go on unless the disgraced 74-year-old one-term president allows it to do so. Speaking to Sean Hannity, Graham joined the pile-on against Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY), who is being ousted from her leadership role for being critical of Trump’s lies about the 2020 election. “Can we move forward without President Trump? The answer is no,” said Graham. “I’ve always liked Liz Cheney, but she’s made a determination that the Republican Party can’t grow with President Trump. I’ve determined we can’t grow without him.” Graham briefly disowned Trump in the aftermath of the Capitol riots but quickly fell back in line as it became clear that Trump would retain his grip on the party.