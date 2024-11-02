Lindsey Graham Rages Over Liz Cheney’s ‘Bulls**t’: ‘Don’t Listen to Her’

Lindsey Graham (R-SC) threw an epic tantrum in an interview conversation about Liz Cheney’s opposition to Donald Trump and appearing alongside Kamala Harris at rallies.

The Republican senator, who has backed Trump through thick and thin, also insisted that the Republicans would win the Senate in a fiery interview on Friday with Fox News’ Sean Hannity.

“As to Liz Cheney, she is selling out conservatism to stay relevant,” he said. “She got waxed in Wyoming. She got defeated like a drum, beat like a drum. She’s campaigning with Kamala Harris? You’re telling me you are pro-life, and you want this lady to be president who believes in abortion up to the moment of birth?”

ADVERTISEMENT

Graham shifted his criticism of Cheney to her record on foreign policy, which has been a consistent line of attack from Donald Trump.

“You’re telling me you believe in a strong military when she advocated getting out of Afghanistan—the last person in the room with Biden? You’re telling me you believe in energy independence, and you want her to be president, stopping oil and gas drilling?

“So, Liz Cheney? Don’t listen to her. She is selling out conservatism to stay relevant. She’s not relevant in terms of conservatism. She no longer has a voice.”

Liz Cheney is selling out Conservatism to stay relevant.



News flash: She’s not.🥱 pic.twitter.com/VjE20cihBS — Lindsey Graham (@LindseyGrahamSC) November 2, 2024

As a staunch Never Trumper, Cheney has been seen alongside Harris on the campaign trail on several occasions, with her primary focus being on the former president’s attempt to overturn the election result in 2020.

Graham turned to a sudden defense of Tim Sheehy, the Republican candidate to become senator in Montana, saying that Democrats were trying to “destroy” him.

But Graham, who seems like he has spent far too much time watching Democrat campaign rallies, swiftly took his attack back to Cheney.

“We’re going to win the Senate. We’re going to push through all this bulls--t. I’m not going to listen to anything she has to say.”

“We’re not garbage as Trump supporters. Women who support Trump are not dumb garbage. So all I can say folks is that this is the election of a lifetime, Liz Cheney is campaigning for Democrats to take back the House. She endorsed Mike Rogers’ opponent in Michigan. She endorsed a Democrat to help Democrats take back the senate.”

“Don’t listen to a word she says,” he repeated for a final time.